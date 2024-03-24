Arthur T. “Art” Moss, 81, of rural Tuscola, passed away at 2:18 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2024 at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Bennett Woods officiating.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the funeral home.

Private family graveside services will be held at the Camargo Cemetery, Camargo, IL.

Art was born June 18, 1942 at his family home in rural Tuscola, the son of Charles R. and Florence E. (Davis) Moss. He married Barbara Van Zant on June 11, 1961 at Cartwright United Methodist Church, rural Tuscola. She survives.

Also surviving are his daughter Karen Moss of Cincinnati, OH, granddaughters Lauren Moss and fiancé Ian Campbell of Edwardsville, IL and Allison Moss of Normal, IL, brother Dean Moss of Flossmoor, IL, and sister Annis (Ronald) Guenther of Long Grove, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Rick Moss, and sister-in-law Dianne Moss.

Art graduated from Tuscola Community High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Eastern Illinois University. He was a member of Tuscola United Methodist Church. Art worked at LyondellBasell Chemical Company in Tuscola for over 39 years, retiring as IT Manager in 2004.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the A.W.O.O.F. Program through the Animal Health Care Center, Arcola, IL.

