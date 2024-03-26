ALAH BASEBALL FIRST PITCH

The ALAH Knights baseball team begin their home games this season with a special first pitch thrown by a fourth or fifth grade student from the different grade schools in the district. The students were selected by their classroom teachers for their academics, leadership and hard work. Arthur Grade School fifth grader Bowyer McGrath was on hand for that honor before the Knights took on the Central A & M Raiders on Friday, March 22. Bowyer is shown here with his certificate surrounded by the players and coaches of the 2024 ALAH Knights baseball team.