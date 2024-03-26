ALAH HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TRACK
The ALAH high school Knights boys track and field team will wrap up their indoor season and are ready for outdoor competition. Just like the girls’ team they will host a quadrangular meet on April 2 and the 51st annual ALAH Invitational on Saturday, April 6. ALAH High School Knights boys track and field team members pictured are: First row: Hayden Ely, Josh Taylor, Brayan Martinez, Cameron McGill, Cruz Hale, Cooper Shoemaker, Colton Taylor. Second row: Head Coach Matt Thomas, Coach Mitch Wilson, Cash Hale, Mason Thomas, Jesus Corona, Payton Warrior, Nate Hale, Brennon Hutson, Justin Schrock, Kamden Morfey, Coach Ashley Snoddy. Third row: Owen Herring, Johnathan Shain, Owen Hilton, Jacob Tighe, Daylon Doggett, Tristan Keagle, Kyler Stone, Coach Ryan Jefferson.