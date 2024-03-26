ALAH softball drops first LPC game

ALAH softball first baseman Layla Deel has the ball in her glove for an out in the home game with Cumberland on March 19. Alayna Plank (6) fielded a ground ball and made the toss to Layla. ALAH were to host Meridian on March 25 before hitting the road to Oakwood, Georgetown Ridge Farm and Arcola on March 28 and 29 and April 1. They will return home on April 2 to host Champaign Central. Softball games start at 4:30 p.m. and are played at the diamond in the park in Atwood.

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – Last Thursday the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond softball team opened play in the Lincoln Prairie Conference and lost to Cumberland 16-5 in five innings. The Knights battled Shelbyville March 13 in a non-conference game that had three lead changes before the Lady Rams came away with a 9-8 win.

ALAH, 2-4, hosted Meridian last Monday and traveled to Oakwood March 28 in non-conference contests.

Cumberland 16, ALAH 5

Cumberland led 3-0 when the Knights got a run in the second as Alayna Plank was hit by a pitch and with two outs London Dugan singled to right, scoring Plank.

However, the Lady Pirates scored five runs in the third as they took advantage of two walks and two errors to lead 8-1.

The Knights got two runs back in the third, but did not get closer than five and Cumberland scored six runs in the fifth for the 11-run lead.

Mackenzie Condill and Dugan had the two hits for ALAH.

Shelbyville 9, ALAH 8

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took a 7-5 lead with two runs in the sixth, scoring both runs with two outs. Condill walked and then with two outs Sophia Monts tripled to center, driving in Condill. Plank singled to left on the first pitch of her at-bat as Monts scored.

However, Shelbyville scored four in their half of the inning also with two outs. Alexis Jokich hit a two-run homer as with one out a batter was hit by a pitch. This tied the game at seven and back-to-back doubles gave Shelbyville the lead for good, 9-7.

Monts had two triples and a run batted in for ALAH, while Maggie Benedict drove in two runs for the Knights who took advantage of seven Shelbyville errors. Thursday’ game

Cumberland 215 26–16-11-2

ALAH 012 20-5-2-6

Losing pitcher: Madison Schweighart (1-4) 4 ⅓ innings, 8 hits, 13 runs, 8 earned, 3 strikeouts, 9 walks. Relief: Sophia Monts ⅔ inning, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 earned, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks. Langsten Klay 0 innings, 1 hit, 2 runs, 0 earned, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks.

ALAH: Mackenzie Condill 1-for-3 run, RBI; Layla Deel RBI; Alayna Plank run; Schweighart run; London Dugan 1-for-2, RBI; Maggie Benedict run; Karaline Vanausdoll stolen base, run.

Wednesday’s game

ALAH 210 022 1–8-7-3

Shelbyville 400 014 x–9-10-7

Losing pitcher: Schweighart (1-3) 6 innings, 10 hits, 9 runs, 4 strikeouts, 1 walk.

ALAH: Condill 1-for-3, 4 stolen bases, 2 runs; Deel 1-for-5, double; Ana Rawlings 1-for-5; Monts 2-for-3, 3 runs, 2 triples, RBI; Plank 1-for-3, run, RBI; Dugan RBI; Benedict 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; Reece Oye 2 stolen bases, 2 runs