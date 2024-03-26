ALAH SOFTBALL FIRST PITCH

This season the ALAH Knights softball team is opening their home games with a special guest to throw out the first pitch. The fourth and fifth grade students are selected by the teachers from Arthur, Atwood-Hammond, and Lovington Grade Schools. Mia Oye, a fourth grader at AGS was the designated pitcher for the Knights home game against Cumberland on Thursday, March 21. Mia is pictured here with the team autographed softball that she used and got to keep. She is surrounded by the ALAH softball team and coaches. To her left is her sister Reece, a freshman on the team.