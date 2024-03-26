Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond baseball wins three straight

Knights senior Jayce Parsons slides into home with the winning run in the ALAH home game last Friday. Jayce was a courtesy runner for catcher Hunter Grant throughout the game. The Knights won the game 12-2 in five innings. They were to play a game at Neoga on Saturday, March 23, host Cumberland on March 25, travel to Tuscola on March 28, play host to Stewardson-Strasburg on March 29 and then travel to Tri-County at Shiloh and Mount Pulaski on April 1 and 2 respectively.

By Mike Monahan

NEOGA – After losing its first three games of the season, including a 15-5 loss to Monticello on March 19, the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights have won three straight games to even its record at 3-3 ahead of last Monday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference opener at home against Cumberland. Arthur travels to Tuscola Thursday in a non-conference contest.

The winning streak began with an 8-6 win over Arthur Christian and was followed by a 12-2 five inning (due to the 10-run rule) win over Central A&M and Saturday the Knights downed Neoga 12-7.

Connor Nettles was 7-for-13 .538 with two doubles, one home run, 10 runs and five RBIs for the Knights during the week, while Hunter Grant was 7-of-18 .389 with two doubles, a triple, 3 runs and five runs batted in.

ALAH 12, Neoga 7

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond scored at least one run in the first six innings and took a lead it would not relinquish with two runs in the second for a 3-1 lead.

In the second Marcus Otto doubled to left to start the inning. Trey Strode came in to run for him and went to third on a single by freshman John Williams. Williams and Strode scored on a single to left by Calahan Binion.

Neoga made it 3-2 with a run in the second. Arthur tallied eight unanswered runs to take control with an 11-2 advantage after four and a half innings. In the four-run fifth the Knights took advantage of two dropped third strikes as Maxton Boddy and Williams reached around a single by Otto. Boddy scored on an error. With two outs Nettles hit a three-run homer on an 0-1 count for an 11-2 advantage.

Senior Hunter Grant picked up the win allowing five hits and three earned runs in five and two-thirds innings with three strikeout and six walks.

ALAH 12, Central A&M 2

The Knights took a 5-1 lead after the first inning and scored at least two runs in every inning except for the fourth.

ALAH took advantage of an error and four walks in the first with Otto drove in two runs on a double to left for the big hit of the frame.

Boddy was the winning pitcher. He threw all five innings, 88 pitches, 53 for strikes. He allowed eight hits and two runs with four strikeouts and two walks.

ALAH 8, Arthur Christian 6

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took the lead for good with two runs in the second when with two outs Will Hiilligoss singled to center. Nettles doubled with Hilligoss scoring on the throw. Nettles scored on an error for the 3-2 advantage.

ALAH added two in the fourth and one in the sixth to lead 6-2.

Nettles was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs batted in, while Lucas Butcher was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Will Hilliogss was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the victory.

Stirrett pitched five innings and was the winning pitcher allowing nine hits and four runs with two strikeouts and five walks.

Monticello 15, ALAH 5

Arthur scored all five runs in the second for a 5-3 lead only to have Monticello score 12 unanswered runs in the next four innings to win by the 10-run rule.

Boddy was perfect in three at-bats for Arthur with a RBI, while Grant was 2-for-3.

Saturday’s game

ALAH 123 141 0–12-13-2

Neoga 110 013 1–7-7-4

Winning pitcher: Hunter Grant (1-0) 5 ⅔ innings, 5 hits, 6 runs, 3 earned, 3 strikeouts, 6 walks. Kendall Schrock 1 ⅓ innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Connor Nettles 2-for-4, 2 runs, home run, stolen base, 3 RBIs; Maddix Stirrett 1-for-4, stolen base, 2 runs; Lucas Butcher 1-for-4, run, RBI; Hunter Grant 3-for-4, double, RBI; Maxton Boddy 1-for-4, run, RBI; Marcus Otto 2-for-2, double, RBI; John Williams 2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 stolen bases, 2 RBIs; Calahan Binion 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Trey Strode stolen base; Jayce Parsons stolen base

Friday’s game

Central A&M 101 00–2-8-4

ALAH 522 03–12-8-1

Winning pitcher: Boddy (1-1) 5 innings, 8 hits, 2 runs, 4 strikeouts, 2 walks.

ALAH: Will Hilligoss 2 stolen bases, run; Nettles 2-for-3, 3 stolen bases, 4 runs; Stirrett 1-for-4, 2 stolen bases, run; Butcher 1-for-1, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Grant 2-for-2, 2 runs, double, 4 RBIs; Boddy 1-for-3, 3 RBIs; Otto 1-for-2, run, double, 2 stolen bases; Binion run

Thursday’s game

ALAH 120 201 2–8-11-0

Arthur Christian 200 002 2–6-12-1

Winning pitcher: Stirrett (1-0) 5 innings, 9 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts, 5 walks. Relief: Landon Franklin 1 ⅔ innings, 2 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. Boddy ⅓ inning, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks

ALAH: Hilligoss 2-for-4, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs, RBI; Nettles 3-for-5, 3 runs, 2 doubles, 2 stolen bases, 2 RBIs; Stirrett 1-for-4, stolen base, RBI; Franklin 1-for-1, run, stolen base; Butcher 2-for-3, RBI; Boddy 1-for-2, 2 stolen bases; Williams 2 stolen base; Otto 1-for-3, stolen base, run;

Strode stolen base

Tuesday’s game

ALAH 050 00–5-8-2

Montcello 342 51–15-12-0

Losing pitcher: Nettles (0-1) 2 innings, 3 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 1 strikeout, 4 walks; relief: Butcher 0 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks; Logan Schrock ⅔ inning, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks; Williams 1 ⅓ innings, 5 hits, 5 runs, 1 strikeout, 2 walks.

ALAH: Nettles run, Stirrett 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Butcher 1-for-3, double, RBI; Grant 2-for-3, triple, run; Boddy 3-for-3, RBI; Otto 1-for-2, run; August Burton run