Winners at the annual Atwood Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 23, are pictured above: Clarissa Giron from Arthur, filling in for her brother, Halston Shields, Tuscola; Ava Jones, Grand Prize & basket, Darwin Kauffman, Arthur. Second row: Paityn Wierman, Atwood, Mikey Giron, Arthur, ALAH Little Miss Reese Werman and Selah Beck of Atwood, grand prize winner. Back Row: Easter Bunny, Miss ALAH Chloe Sadowski and Jr. Miss Layla Beck. In addition to the filled Easter Eggs, the children found fun furry rabbits, candy and bubbles. Additional photos in this edition.