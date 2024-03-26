Bunny Stop in Cerro Gordo

BUNNY STOP. The Easter Bunny was the guest of honor at the Cerro Gordo Fire Department Easter Bunny Breakfast held on Saturday at the firehouse. Pancakes and sausage were on the menu as close to 150 adults and children were in attendance. Pictured with the Easter Bunny are Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary members Josie Neuses, Shelly Braden, Stephanie Schoemperlen, Lori Hilderbrand, Ashley Gerk and Nolan Gerk who prepared and served the meal. On the right is Brooks Born and Presley Born of Cerro Gordo with the Easter Bunny. Basket winners were Savannah Yowell and Grayson Neuses (pictured below). The Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Cerro Gordo American Legion Auxiliary was held at Born Park following the breakfast.