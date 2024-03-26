Cerro Gordo School Board holds March meeting

By JANE HENRICKS

Staff Writer

The Cerro Gordo School Board held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 20, at 6:30 pm in the auditorium.

Principal Brandon Willard announced the Students of the Month: Brynley Bork, 6th grade; Camden Long, 7th grade; Knox Shackleford, 8th grade; Jillian Durbin, HS.

Elementary Principal Jodi Neaveill presented the Crystal Apple Award to Debby Blickensderfer.

After they returned from the executive session, the board approved many staff changes: the transfer of special education teacher Mary Nixon to the junior high/high school department, the acceptance of speech therapist Tess Spangler’s resignation, the acceptance of cheer coaches

Libby and Hannah Hayes’s resignations, the acceptance of girls basketball assistant coach Kraig Rogers’ resignation, the appointment of cheer coach Cassie McCleery, the approval of honorariums for volunteer coaches Libby and Hannah Hayes, the approval of leaves of absences for

Amanda Roberts (March-May) and Amy Winchester (Aug 12-Oct 4), the approval of employment of Jennifer Moore as certified staff for summer school, the acceptance of elementary cook Ivonne Martinez’s resignation and the hiring of Brenda Nichols to fill that position.

The board went on to approve the consent agenda, including the February minutes, the financial reports, the payment of bills in the amount of $131,246.13, the addition of Alisha Erbe to the district Imprest Fund, and the approval of Northern Illinois Independent Purchasing

Cooperative Joint Agreement and Bylaws. Jodi Neaveill began the administrative reports stating that 3rd- and 4th-grade testing is finished, so 5th-grade testing is now underway.

Kindergarten screening will be held on March 25, while PreK screening will take place on March 27. Ninety-one students met the AR goal.

The grade school will also be traveling to Champaign to experience the Elevate trampoline park as a reward for meeting the Fannie May fundraising goal.

The spring season also brings many other fun activities: the ice cream truck, the science guy courtesy of the PTO, a movie at the Devon, Farm Day, field trips, and the musical.

The junior high/high school report began with Willard congratulating 8 out of 12 who passed the Accuplacer and will be able to participate in the Transfer Academy at Richland.

On March 21, the facilities will be hosting all conference bands for the annual practice session and evening concert.

Freshmen Orientation will be held on Monday at 6 pm.

Tony Piraino had students help to clean local roadways.

Mrs. Durbin went to Millikin to work with future teachers honing their interviewing skills.

Debbie Greenwood thanked AD Durbin for all her help during the Alumni Tournament. During the superintendent’s report, Emily Wiedner said she enjoyed playing on the staff team for the Alumni Tournament.

The district will be using grant funds to pay for QNS replacing an outdated server, yet all other tech services appear to be in good shape.

Evidence-based funding, which awards districts funding based on need, opened more money in 2 categories-early literacy and healthy eating.

Rodd Runyen said he was happy to see 2 CG students will be participating in the CEO program next year.

In Unfinished Business, Superintendent Wiedner indicated that the junior high addition roof project will be put out to bid.

The board then approved the 2024-25 school calendar, as well as the renewal of the membership in the Illinois High School Association.

The meeting was then adjourned.