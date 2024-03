Cerro Gordo senior Dylan Howell shown here with family members signed to continue his education and his running career at the University of Illinois Springfield. Dylan will compete in both cross country and track next year. Seated at the table with Dylan are his parents, Megan and Justin. Family members standing are from left to right: Nona and Tom Tohill, grandparents; Jazlyn and Rylyn Howell, sisters; and Aimee Lange, Great Aunt.