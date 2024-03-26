Holocaust Survivor William Gingold Speaks to Atwood-Hammond Jr. High

William Gingold, Holocaust Survivor speaks to A-H Jr. High Students.

By Doris Elmore

Staff Writer

I imagine most school children, unless you are in high school, haven’t studied about the Holocaust. Actually, many adults have probably forgotten the details since that was so long ago. No matter how long ago it happened, the memories will live on forever for William (Baruch) Gingold. Gingold is a child Holocaust survivor from World War II. Gingold was a guest speaker for the Atwood-Hammond Jr. High (6, 7 & 8) on Wednesday, March 13. Approximately 75 students were present to hear the speaker.

The following information was sent to A-H Principal Chris Forman in regard to Gingold. William Gingold was born September 20, 1939, one day before the hospital, (in which he was born in Warsaw, Poland), was bombed and destroyed by Nazi Germany. The Gingolds immediate family were incarcerated in the Warsaw Ghetto until eventually escaping to the Russian border in January of 1942. Upon reaching the Russian encampment, they and other Jewish people were transported in trucks to trains which took them to Siberian lumber work camps. In November of 1942, the Gingolds were allowed to leave the camp and move about within Russia and eventually found their way to Zhambly, Kazakhstan.

The story continues, in the spring of 1945, May 8th, Hitler died and Germany surrendered. Upon those events, the Gingolds reached their goal. In September of 1945, arriving at and entering the American Sector of occupied Berlin. Shortly thereafter, in May of 1946, the Gingolds were sent to the Foehrenwalk Displaced Persons Camp. After six years living at this camp, the Gingold’s emigrated to the United States in May of 1951 and arrived by boat at Ellis Island, NY. Soon thereafter the Gingolds resettled in Milwaukee, WI, where new lives and many transitions began their start of the American dream and way of life.

What a story, one that most of us cannot even imagine. An experience so devastating at such a young age, lives with William Gingold all his life.

Gingold is a Clinical Psychologist, Gerontologist, Certified Advanced Senior Fitness Instructor, Certified Senior Advisor and Certified Healthcare Executive. He has extensive experience as a clinician, teacher/trainer, researcher, published author, and hospital and health care administrator.

The story of the Gingold family is documented in the book, “Tunnel, Smuggle and Collected – A Holocaust Boy’s Story by Jeff Gingold.

William Gingold can be reached directly at williamgingold@gmail.com or 217-367-4781 to schedule a program. You may also contact the Holocaust Education Center at 217-369-5039 or the C-U Jewish Federation at 217-367-9872 to get additional information about other speakers and topics available from the Speakers’ Bureau.

A special thank you to Principal Forman for his assistance in obtaining the information & picture regarding William Gingold. Gingold came to A-H Jr. High two years ago for a program.