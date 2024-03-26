Journey to the Cross Crowd Pleaser

The Mt. Zion United Methodist Church plans to offer an unusual event on Good Friday, March 29. From 9:00 am to 6:00 pm the church sanctuary will be open to the public to experience a unique and interactive display with 3-D images.

There will be 12 stops to make, and each one is depicting an event leading up to Jesus’ resurrection. Each of the 12 journeys will have a bible verse, a chance to reflect or pray and a way for everyone to experience it firsthand by doing various activities. The interactive displays may ask the public to apply scented oil on your hand with a cotton ball, eat a piece of bread, take a sip of juice, or even nail a note to a cross and so much more.

It will take about 20-30 minutes to go through the exhibit. It really depends on the individual how impactful the display is to an individual. There is no pressure to keep up. We encourage groups of 3 per station.

Admission is FREE and is open to all people of all faiths or those uncertain are encouraged to come to this special presentation of Jesus’ last days of life as a man.

The Journey to the Cross display is at the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church at 1220 West Main Street. Come with an open heart and mind and be prepared to experience your awakening!