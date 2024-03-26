Knights High School Boys and Girls Track and Field Open the Outdoor Season at Sullivan

Jacob Tighe, a junior on the Knights high school boys track and field team lets the shot put fly at the meet at Sullivan on March 19. The five team meet was the outdoor season opener for ALAH. Jacob’s throw of 46’ 9” was a personal best for him and earned him first place in the event.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

The ALAH Knights boys and girls track and field teams began their 2024 outdoor season in a five team meet at Sullivan on March 19. The girls finished second in the team scoring behind the hosts Lady Redskins. The boys took third behind Teutopolis and Sullivan.

The Knights had five individuals and one relay finish in first place in their events. For the boys Jacob Tighe, shot put, 46’ 9”, PR; and Easton Frederick, 300M hurdles, 50.67. For the girls, Alex Clark, shot put, 33’ 4”, PR; Ruby Burton, 400M, 1:04.74, PR; Kimberly Krutsinger, 1600M, 6:00.01; and the girls 4 X 800M relay of Burton, Embrey Reardon, Krutsinger, and Morgan Casteel, 11:20.25.

Other Knights scoring with their results and place:

Boys 100M: Payton Warrior, 11.99, 2

Girls 100M: Grace Romine, 14.05, 5

Boys 200M: Payton Warrior, 24.15, PR, 3; Easton Frederick, 24.15, 3

Girls 200M: Summer Melton, 30.29, PR, 6; Josie Carrillo, 30.43, PR, 6

Girls 400M: Lily Vanda, 1:09.53, 4

Girls 800M: Gracie Arnett, 3:17.85, PR, 6

Boys 1600M: Jesus Corona, 5:33.6, 4; Tristan Keagle, 6:28.23, 6

Girls 1600M: Embrey Reardon, 6:38.7, PR, 3

Boys 110M Hurdles: Brennon, 20.30, PR

Girls 100M Hurdles: Cassidy Rohacs, 19.33, PR, 3; Dalilah Mendoza, 21.31, 6

Boys 300M Hurdles: Brennon Hutson, 52.99, 3

Girls 300M Hurdles: Lilian Edwards, 1:12.44, 6

Girls 4 X 100M Relay: Grace Romine, Skyler Vorck, Brookelynn Peeler, Skyler Graham, 55.06, 2

Girls 4 X 200M Relay: Grace Romine, Josie Carrillo, Summer Melton, Skyler Graham, 1:57.5, 2

Boys 4 X 800M Relay: Jesus Corona, Tristan Keagle, Cooper Shoemaker, Mason Thomas, 10:49.39, 2

Boys Shot Put: Brayan Martinez, 34”10”, 6

Girls Shot Put: Addison Yeakel, 26’ 8”, PR, 4; Sarah Rogers, 26’ 2”, 6

Boys Discus: Kyler Stone, 111’, PR, 2; Kamden Morfey, 104’, PR, 4

Girls Discus: Alex Clark, 85’ 1”, 2

Boys High Jump: Cooper Shoemaker, 5’ 8”, PR, 4

Boys Triple Jump: Daylon Doggett, 35’ 10”, 5

Girls Triple Jump: Skyler Vorck, 29’ 10”, PR, 4; Brookelynn Peeler, 29’ 4”, PR, 5; Summer Melton and Lily Vanda, 28’ 6”, PRs, 6 tie

Other ALAH competitors and their results:

Boys 100M: Daylon Doggett, 12.60, PR; Justin Schrock, 12.77

Girls 100M: Skyler Graham, 14.37; Skyler Vorck, 14.37; Makenzie Miller, 16.19, PR

Boys 200M: Justin Schrock, 25.73, PR

Girls 200M: Lily Vanda, 31.03, PR; Brookelynn Peeler, 31.16, PR; Olivia Binion, 33.70, PR; Makenzie Miller, 33.75, PR

Boys 400M: Mason Thomas, 1:06.21, PR

Girls 400M: Kate Wiley, 1:39.43, PR

Boys 800M: Cooper Shoemaker, 2:43.75, PR

Boys 100M Hurdles: Brennon Hutson, 12.44

Girls 100M Hurdles: Olivia Binion, 22.89, PR; Lilian Edwards, 24.71

Girls 300M Hurdles: Dalilah Mendoza, 1:12.50

Boys Shot Put: Kyler Stone, 34’ 3”; Owen Hilton, 32’ 5”; Josh Taylor, 32’ 3”; Kamden Morfey, 30’ 1”; Colton Taylor, 29’9”; John Shain, 26’ 8”; Cameron McGill, 24’ 8”

Girls Shot Put: Krystina Hutchins, 25’ 2”, PR; Hannah Carter, 20’ 8”, PR

Boys Discus: Jacob Tighe, 94’ 3”; Brayan Martinez, 82’ 1”, PR; Owen Hilton, 70’ 6”, PR; Josh Taylor, 65’ 8”, PR; Colton Taylor, 64’ 7”; John Shain, 62’ 5”, PR; Cameron McGill, 55’ 9”, PR

Girls Discus: Addison Yeakel, 61’, PR; Hannah Carter, 56’ 8”, PR; Sarah Rogers, 50’, Krystina Hutchins, 46’ 8”, PR

Boys Long Jump: Payton Warrior, 15’ 10”

Girls Long Jump: Lilian Edwards, 11’ 4”

Boys Triple Jump: Tristan Keagle, 30’ 8”

Girls Triple Jump: Summer Melton, 28’ 9”

The Knights were to travel to Arcola on March 26 for their second outdoor meet of the season. The girls will go to Okaw Valley for a girls only meet on Wednesday, March 27. Both squads will compete in the annual Cardinal Invitational at Warrensburg-Latham High School on Saturday, March 30. That meet starts at 10 a.m.