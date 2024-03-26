MTZ girls soccer goes 2-1 last week

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion girls soccer team went 2-1 last week picking up wins against Danville or St. Teresa and a loss to Williamsville.

Against St. Teresa, the Braves put their pressure into the offensive third early. Scoring broke in the ninth minute of the match when Paityn Koester took a left-footed shot that hit off the left sidebar into the back of the net to put the Braves up 1-0.

Koester picked up an assist three minutes later when she found Kendall Allen for a goal Brooke Boston then assisted Maddie Kendall for a goal that put the Braves up 3-0.

Less than a minute later, Koester assisted Allen once again for a goal. Allen would finish her hat trick seven minutes later when Boston found her and Allen nailed the shot into the back of the net to put the Braves up 5-0.

McKenzier Krieger added an assist to Sydney Howerton for a goal and then Krieger netted a goal of her own. Boston and Eva Patrick each added a goal to the Braves 9-0 win.

“I thought we played well, it’s great to see a lot go in the net, and we did a good job finishing. We found corners, and that’s really, really good for us,” Head coach Jonathan Moore said. “That’s definitely one of the advantages of having a big lead is getting everybody in, getting some quality playing time, especially without a JV team. It’s good for them to get out there and show them, show us what they can do and maybe some different spots.”

The Braves improved to 4-2 overall and will face Monticello, Pana and Chatham Glenwood.

“Well, I want to start off Monday with Monticello, Coach Moore said. “We want to keep possession. We want to find feet and try to possess the ball as much as we can because that leads to good things on the offensive end.”