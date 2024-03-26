MTZ school board approves purchase of new fleet of buses

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion school board met last week and approved the purchase of an entire new fleet of school buses.

The recommendation was to authorize the administration to proceed with a contract leasing agreement with Midwest Transit Equipment for the leasing of twenty- four 2025 71-passenger school buses with a/c.

The Options with Midwest Transit (lowest bidder)

Net costs are approximate due to level of state reimbursement. The first option was a 5-year lease purchase–buses with a/c with a net cost of $802,680 for 5 years and for no a/c on buses, a net cost $756,360 for 5 years. For either of these options, the money needed for these is currently in the district transportation fund (current balance 1.1 million) and would not have an effect on any other fund or the ability to make any purchases from any other fund. Transportation fund money can only be spent on specific transportation items such as buses and transportation employees.

The second option was one for outright purchases: An Entire Fleet purchase–buses with a/c, for a net cost $482,040/fleet or no a/c, for a net cost $437,962/fleet. These two options would require us to use funds currently in the district’s education fund to make the initial purchase causing a large drop in the fund that they could slowly build. However, the reimbursement from the state would have to go in the transportation fund as it comes as restricted funds. This method would cause the district to have less available funds in the education fund for other things.

The third option was Half of the fleet now/half in five years. With a/c, for a net cost of $792,528 after 10 years, Half of the fleet no a/c for a net cost of $738,120 after 10 years. These two options would also involve using funds currently in the education fund like above with the same issues with reimbursement. They would also involve us keeping buses through their 14th year and would have half of our students and drivers in new buses (possibly with a/c) and half in our older buses and the issues that come with that (windows, no a/c, more breakdowns) For years after current purchases, 8% increases were added (8% was chosen as it is approximately the average annual increase from our previous bus purchase to this one and data provided by the supplier of 8-10% general industry inflation). The fourth option was five buses/year for the next 4 years a/c, Net cost $669,685 after 9 years or 6 buses/year for the next 4 years no a/c, Net cost $620.049 after 9 years. The same increases were used as in previous examples. These also all assume that the transportation payment percentage will not go down after the current 5 years.

Purchasing the buses outright this way would cause less disruption to other funds but would still need to use some funds from other sources as the reimbursement for purchased buses still takes 5 years as you can only get 20% of the amount of the vehicle per year, so by the second year the district would be paying out more than what we have available in the transportation fund until we recover the funds over the full five years, resulting in some of the same issues with our education fund as previous examples. These could also be spread out but that would increase all costs by approximately 8% for each year spread out and spread out much longer will result in some old buses, but this would allow us to recoup some of the funds from the state so we don’t need to use as much from other funds.

The fifth option was not doing buses at all this year would be the final option but would add approximately 8% to all numbers per year that we wait.

The school board approved the second option on a vote of 3-1. Kent Newton, Michelle Shumaker and Kristi Niles voted yes, Kyle Janvrin voted no.

The school board also approved:

-IHSA and IESA membership

-Summer school 2024 prices

-The first reading of the 2024-2025 district handbook changes.

The next school board meeting will be on April 21 at 6:30 p.m.