MTZ village board approves sale of surplus equipment and sale of residential property

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion Village Board met and approved the sale of surplus equipment and approved the sale of direct residential property at last week’s meeting.

The sale of a parcel of unused land on Kays Court adjacent to Baltimore Avenue. The property was originally dedicated as park land when the area was subdivided. The Village does not have any use for this piece of property. The property can be sold by sealed bid after public notice is given by a 3⁄4 vote of the Village Board.

The proper notice has been published in the newspaper as required.

Prior to adopting the attached ordinance, any sealed bids need to be opened. The highest bid should be approved. The Village Board does have the authority to reject all bids if necessary.

The purchaser of this small piece of property will more than likely be an adjacent property owner. After approval, the approved purchaser will execute a purchase agreement drafted by the Village’s attorney and pay the bid amount. Upon receipt of the payment, a quit claim deed can be issued to the purchaser. A couple with the adjacent land purchased it for the sum of $1000.

The board also approved will sell the items by sealed his or utilizing an online government auction for the following items: 1996 Southwest Enclosed Trailer, 2007 Royal Cargo Trailer, 15’ Artificial Christmas Tree, 7.2 Cu. Ft. Chest Freezer, Ariat Men’s Work Boots (Size 10D), Barnett Crossbow w/Trigger Tech Optic, Kent Ambush FS20 Boys Bicycle, Mongoose Excursion 21 Speed Boys Bicycle Mongoose Index 2.0 Boys Bicycle, Squad Car Partition and a Kobalt Tile Cutter w/ bag.

The next village board meeting will be on April 20 at 5:15 p.m.