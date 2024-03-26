Opportunity to volunteer on Downtown Atwood Project

The Village of Atwood is providing an opportunity for volunteers to help lay the brick pavers which will complete the final step of the Downtown Beautification Project.

This beautification project began last year and to date; the street has been repaved, concrete gutters and crosswalks have been replaced. Wooden pole street lights have been replaced with decorative street lights with power receptacles installed at each street light for festivals and other community events. Several overgrown trees were removed and replaced with 10 new and appropriate trees for a downtown area with tree grates and concrete borders. Damaged concrete flower boxes were replaced with new composite flower boxes.

To complete this project, the brick pavers that were removed in the boulevards will be reinstalled on sides of the new trees that were planted and the pavers in front of the bank will be reworked.

As much of the project so far has been completed by contractors, it is our hope that the final step of the project to lay these pavers could be a community project with the assistance of volunteers from community churches, civic groups, residents and students.

Dale Hammel has agreed to serve as our Project Lead to oversee the installation of the pavers. Dale will serve as a resource and as a supervisor. Dale and his wife Jorena were very instrumental to install the paving bricks at Rajah Park and they have hands on knowledge of the best way to complete this project so that it will be in place for years to come.

Current plans are to have “work days” on Saturday April 6th and Saturday April 20 beginning at 8am both days to lay these pavers. Anyone interested and able to help, please contact Dale at 217/276-0060 or Bill Fleming at 217/840-9006 so plans can be made accordingly. Bring your gloves, however tools, equipment and materials will be provided.

Being a part of a group that gives of their time to help improve their community for years to come is something that not only brings a sense of pride, but also is greatly appreciated by current and future generations. We hope you will plan to help.