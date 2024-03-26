Will Fuson, Dylan Howell qualify for Illinois Top Times meet

Cerro Gordo Bement distance runners Will Fuson, left and next to him, Dylan Howell are shown here at an indoor meet at Mt. Zion earlier this season. Both athletes qualified for the Illinois Top Times meet that was held on Friday, March 22. This annual meet is often referred to as Indoor State and is held at the Shirk Center indoor track facility at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. Dylan ran in the 3200 meters and finished with a time of 10:30.78. Will ran in both the 800 finishing in 2:06.5 and also in the 1600 where he finished in sixth place with