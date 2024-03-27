ALAH softball drops first LPC game

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR – Last Thursday the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond softball team opened play in the Lincoln Prairie Conference and lost to Cumberland 16-5 in five innings. The Knights battled Shelbyville March 13 in a non-conference game that had three lead changes before the Lady Rams came away with a 9-8 win.

ALAH, 2-4, hosted Meridian last Monday and traveled to Oakwood March 28 in non-conference contests.

