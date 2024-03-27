Arcola baseball winning streak snapped

By Mike Monahan

ARCOLA – All good things must come to an end and that is what happened Monday in a non-conference baseball game at Arcola’s Moore Memorial Park. It was not without a fight though as the Purple Riders trailed 7-0 and rallied to make it 7-6 but could not take the lead on a windy day.

Arcola entered the week on a two-game winning streak and extended it to five with a 15-5 triumph over Central A&M on March 19,, 6-0 over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on March 20 and 9-6 over North Clay last Saturday.

Arcola, 6-2, is scheduled to play host to Georgetown Ridge-Farm at Arcola’s Moore Memorial Park at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in another non-conference game.

