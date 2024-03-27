 Skip to content

Arcola Kids in Development aims to increase daycare

By Dominik Stallings

Arcola Kids in Development (AKID) is a new non-profit organization in Arcola. Their goal is to increase early childhood development and opportunities. Namely, increasing the number of licensed home daycares, establishing a birth-to-three program, and even a daycare and youth recreational center.

The group’s executive director, Angie Gentry, said the organization is new; its first meeting was in September 2023.

AKID Foundation originally branched off the Arcola Community Economic and Development Group (ACED). Gentry said ACED saw a clear need in the community for more childcare, so the foundation was formed to tackle the issue.

Arcola Kids in Development (AKID) Foundation Board members Front: Mayra Lyons and Lyndsay Williams. Back: Gaby Becerra, Angie Gentry, Matt Williams, Laura Williams, Lisa Boyer, & Sydnee Shafer. Submitted photo.

