Arcola softball picks up first win, 9-4 over Shelbyville

By Mike Monahan

ARCOLA – Last Friday the Arcola softball team put it all together and came away with a 9-4 win over Shelbyville at Moore Memorial Park in a non-conference game. The contest occurred after a 10-0 six inning loss to Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg on March 20.

“Today we played as a team,” said Arcola coach Cara Roberts. “We started the game and finished the game instead of playing the first couple of innings and then just folding. We played all seven innings.”

Kaydence Nichols (7), a junior at Arcola, lays down a bunt in a non-conference game with Shelbyville on Fri., March 22. Arcola got their first win of the season outscoring Shelbyville 9-4 at Moore Park in Arcola. Photo by Nancy Rairden.

