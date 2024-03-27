Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond baseball wins three straight

By Mike Monahan

NEOGA – After losing its first three games of the season, including a 15-5 loss to Monticello on March 19, the Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Knights have won three straight games to even its record at 3-3 ahead of last Monday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference opener at home against Cumberland. Arthur travels to Tuscola Thursday in a non-conference contest.

The winning streak began with an 8-6 win over Arthur Christian and was followed by a 12-2 five inning (due to the 10-run rule) win over Central A&M and Saturday the Knights downed Neoga 12-7.

