Arthur Village Board- Ink deal with county animal control

By Ariana R. Cherry

The Arthur Village Board voted to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Douglas County Animal Control at their March 18 meeting. Chief Michael Goodman stated that he had received a letter from Douglas County with the request. Arthur has been running its own animal control for some time.

With the new agreement, strays will be held in the Village for about three days and then if no owner is located, it will be moved to Douglas County for seven days. After seven days, the Village will be billed for the care of the animal. After the explanation of the terms, Goodman recommended that the Village enter into the agreement. The vote was unanimous.

