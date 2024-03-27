Douglas County Board- Approves new credit card policy

By Dominik Stallings

The Douglas County Board approved a new credit card policy during the March 20 meeting.

Fixed-term employees can apply for a credit card from their respective department heads. The five-page policy, accessible on the County’s website, details the usage of and regulations of a county-issued credit card.

The cardholder must use the card only for approved goods and services. Receipts and invoices must be kept for monthly statements.

