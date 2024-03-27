Edwards wins coroner primary; turnout low

By Dominik Stallings

According to unofficial results from Douglas County officials, only 19.6 percent of the 11,303 registered voters turned out for the March 19 primary election. County Clerk and Recorder Judi Pollock said voter turnout was very low during the March 20 County Board meeting.

Other counties in Illinois are seeing similar numbers, ranging from 20 to 25 percent. The last primary election in 2020 saw voter turnout at 28 percent.

The only county-wide contested race was for the Republican nomination for coroner. Incumbent Lisa Edwards won the primary with 74.2 percent of the vote (1,328). Challenger Todd Ray gathered 462 votes for 25.8 percent.

On the ballot was also the proposition to elect Villa Grove alderpersons at large starting in 2025 at the earliest. The measure failed, with 139 people voting no (56.5 percent) and 107 people voting yes (43.5 percent).

Of the 2,216 ballots cast, 1,846, or 83.3 percent of voters, took out Republican slates, while 368, or 16.6 percent, voted Democrat in the 17 precincts. Two voters reported as non-partisan.

For the Republican nomination for U.S. President, Donald Trump received 1,481 votes, or 82.7 percent. Trump delegates swept that category with Mary Miller receiving 1,430 votes followed by William Graff with 1,166 and Joseph Alexander with 1,150.

Miller received 1,630 votes for the nomination for U.S. Congress. Her husband, Chris Miller, garnered 1,593 votes for 101st District state rep.

Uncontested county nominations included Robert Kosic, state’s attorney, 1,636 votes; Nathan Burton, county clerk, 1,645 votes; Kate Watson, circuit judge, 1,660 votes. Incumbent County Board members earning their nominations are Richard Hein, Bibby Appleby, Thomas Hettinger, and Gary Ruth.

For the Democrat nomination for President, Joe Biden received 323 votes, for 90.7 percent. Aside from write-ins, there was no Democrat candidate for 15th district U.S. Congress, 101st and 102nd district state rep.

There also were no Democrat candidates for circuit clerk, coroner, state’s attorney, judge or any County Board seat.