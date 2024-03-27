Four individual boys and two individual girls win for AJHS track

By Mike Monahan

ARCOLA – The Arcola Junior High boys and girls’ track season opened last Thursday at Allen Field in Paris in a quadrangular meet with Paris Mayo, Arcola, Neoga and Casey-Westfield. On the boys’ side Emilio Fuentes won the 200 (29.46) for the seventh grade, while Alex Cortez won the 800 (2:48.81) and Trevin Plank was the winner in the discus (87-2). In the eighth grade the lone Purple Rider winner was Ronnie Vega in the long jump (15-4).

As a team, the seventh grade boys were third with 37 points in the meet won by Casey-Westfield with 67 points, while the Purple Rider eighth grade was fourth with 21.5 points in the meet won by Neoga with 68 points.

