Kneading the dough — Baking passion turns into a career

By Tony Hooker

Growing up in Southern Illinois, some of Paige Bertrand’s fondest memories involve being in the kitchen, baking with her mother.

Fast forward to today, and Paige has turned that love and passion into a career.

“After many years of doing baking for fun, I decided to go to culinary school so I moved to Saint Louis and went to Le Cordon Bleu, specializing in baking,” she related.

After her training, Bertrand who has three children, 17-year-old Halley, 12-year-old Isaiah and 3-year-old Julian Alexander. then returned to Villa Grove and started her business, Dough Re Mi Bakery, out of her home on Pine Street, with the clever name being an homage to her two passions, music and baking.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.