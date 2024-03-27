Nicolas “Nico” L. Leyva, 64 of Arcola, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 11:07 PM on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2024 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 210 South Pine St., Arcola, IL. Father Varghese Puthussery will officiate. Burial will follow in the Arcola Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, March 24, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL.

Nicolas was born in Rio Grande Zacatecas, Mexico on January 11, 1960 to Angel Leyva and Maria Ezequiel Longoria. He married the love of his life, Gloria M. Solis on October 28, 1990. From that marriage he had three children- Jesus Alberto Leyva (Ivonne) of Houston, TX, Sandra M. Licea (Alberto) of Arcola, IL, Julie Leyva-Sanchez (Jesus) of Arcola, IL.

He is survived by his wife, three children and seven grandchildren, Leslie Leyva, Mariana Leyva, Ximena Leyva, Aaron Leyva-Sanchez, Jadiel Leyva-Sanchez, Athalia Leyva-Sanchez, Jair Leyva-Sanchez one great-grandchild, Leonel Leyva, four siblings Erasmo Leyva of Detroit, MI, Miguel Leyva, Ramon Leyva, Juan Leyva, Amador Leyva all of Rio Grande Zacatecas, Mexico and many extended family

He is received in heaven by his parents, Jose Angel Leyva and Maria Ezequiel Longoria, one sister, Guadalupe Leyva, one brother, Domingo Leyva, a special nephew, Francisco Javier Solis, and many other extended family members.

Nicolas was a member of St. John The Baptist Catholic Church in Arcola. He worked for the Libman Broom Company for 25 years. In his free time, you would find him taking care of his vegetable garden and taking long walks around town with his grandchildren. It was very important to him to give all his time to his children and grandchildren. He loved playing with his grandchildren and making many memories. He loved spoiling them and giving them anything they would ask for.

Nicolas had a heart of gold and was the kindest person you could ever meet that would help anyone in need. He enjoyed sitting around and having long conversations with anyone that would lend an ear.

Memorials may be made to Nicolas’s wife, Gloria Leyva.