Patricia Hutton, 66, of Arcola, IL passed away at 12:00 AM (Midnight) on Saturday, March 23, 2024 with her daughter holding her hand.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Terra Carter will officiate. Burial will follow in the Humboldt Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at the funeral home. The family requests casual attire.

Patricia was born on August 19, 1957 in Salem, IL. She was the daughter of Claude and Evelyn (Robertson) Casner.

She is survived by two children, Kim Hutton-Ramirez of Arcola, IL and Todd Hutton and his fiancé Olivia of Mattoon, IL, four grandchildren, Stephen Hutton and his wife Martaya of Arcola, IL, Stetson Ramirez of Arcola, IL, Wyatt Ray Craig, of Mattoon, IL and Isaac Hutton of Mattoon, IL, one more grandchild on the way, one great grandchild, Lanavia Watson-Hutton and one more great grandchild on the way, one brother, Harry Howell of Springfield, IL, her ex-husband, Randy L. Hutton of Pinckney Ville, IL, and a son-in-law, Juan Ramirez of Arcola, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Lilly Kinney and Brenda Nix, and two brothers, David Casner and Harvey Howell.

Patricia graduated from Salem High School in 1975. After high school she married Randy Hutton and they moved to Arcola and had two children and raised them both in Arcola.

Patricia loved to sing. She started out singing country rock, classic rock and gospel. She sang in a couple of bands back in the day, with her husband, one band being the Shadow Riders, and a few others. Patricia was a great cook; for Holidays she would go all out and cook way too much food.

Patricia loved her family and loved being around her family, especially her grandchildren who she loved to spoil, and most of all “baby peanut” her great granddaughter.