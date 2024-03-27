Rachel Fern Miller, 68, of rural Arthur, IL passed away at 11:06 AM on Monday, March 25, 2024, at her residence.

Funeral services were held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church, rural Arcola, IL. Rev. Larry Rocke and Pastor Luke Goss officiated. Burial was in the Sunnyside Mennonite Church Cemetery. Visitations were held from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at the Sunnyside Mennonite Church. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Rachel was born on October 21, 1955 in Tuscola, IL, a daughter of Ben A. and Barbara S. (Otto) Miller. She married Merle E. Miller on October 23, 1975 at her home in Douglas County.

She is survived by her husband, Merle Miller of Arthur, IL; three daughters, Linda Jo Schrock and her husband Delmar of Tuscola, IL, twin daughters, Lanora Faye Gingerich and her husband Joe of Arthur, IL and Lyndora Mae Miller and her husband Kevin of Arthur, IL; six grandchildren, Regina Gregory and her husband Seth of Duluth, MN, Michelle Schrock, Taylor Miller, Olivia Gingerich, Amber Gingerich, and Jordan Gingerich; one brother, Willard Miller and his wife Katie of Arthur, IL; a sister-in-law, Verna Kay Miller of Arthur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Barbara Miller, one grandson, Cameron Schrock, and one brother, Gary Dale Miller.

Rachel was a member of the Sunnyside Mennonite Church in rural Arcola, IL.

Rachel worked at Yoders Kitchen as a hostess for many years. She was known for her kind and welcoming personality, always ready with a smile. Rachel prioritized her faith and family above all else.

Rachel had a variety of hobbies. She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, and watching birds in nature. Her passion for baking and working in the kitchen shone through every dish she made, especially her famous caramels.

One of Rachel’s favorite times was spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. She also cherished her friends and family deeply, and her beloved fur baby, Lilly.

Memorials were made to the Sunnyside Mennonite Church.