Rodney Darin Hatten, 57, of Tuscola, IL passed away Monday, March 25, 2024 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Rodney was born November 27, 1966 in Mattoon, IL, the youngest of four children born to Earl L. and Nancy J. (Fleming) Hatten. Rodney graduated from Oakland High School in 1984. He began his career on June 8, 1992 at Tuscola Stone Company and it was a job he absolutely loved. Providing for his family was always at the front of his mind. He retired after 31 years on June 8, 2023 to continue his fight. On May 28, 2019, Rodney married Bridget Kay Gillenwater, the absolute love of his life. She resides in Tuscola with their beloved yellow lab, Cabela.

Away from work, Rodney was an avid deer hunter. He was always ready to “catch some deers”. He loved to hunt, fish, ride his 4-wheeler, and spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Rodney was a fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Fighting Illini. He also enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also a volunteer firefighter in Arthur, IL for many years.

Surviving are Rodney’s wife of almost 5 years, Bridget Hatten; his sons, William “Joe” Hatten and wife Shawna of Sullivan, IL, Darin Hatten and wife Tori of Portland, OR, Jacob “Jakoby” Hatten and Julie, of Arthur, IL; his daughters, Sasha Hunt and husband Blake of Tuscola, IL, and Sarah Hatten of Austin, TX; two sisters, Debbie and Dave Schackmann of Newton, IL and Cindy and Dave Brown of Noble, IL; five sisters-in-law Kathy Hatten of Robinson, IL, Connie and Sandy Wormington of Kennewick, WA, Brenda and Mike Christensen of Albion, NE, Jan and Lenny Smutny of Albion, NE, and Chris Lewis of Battle Creek, NE; seven grandchildren Addisyn Reign Hatten, Marcus Jakoby Hatten, Adrian Zuri Hatten, Eliana Grace Hatten, Henley Ross Hatten, Kiersten Creek and Paige Sieberns; five step-grandchildren Keigan Keller, Kylee Keller, Korben Keller, Xane Gomez and Xander Gomez and one great grandson, Jacari. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and many friends.

Preceding Rodney in death were his parents, brother Randy Hatten, mother-in-law Arlene Werner, step-son Clint Gillenwater and brother-in-law John Werner.

Visitation for Rodney will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, March 29, 2024, at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Funeral will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at the funeral home. Pastor Duane Piercy will be officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Victory Church in Camargo, where Rodney & Bridget attended church. Edwards Funeral Home, in Arcola, IL has been entrusted with the arrangements for Rodney Darin Hatten.