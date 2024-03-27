Tuscola City Council- New vehicles; change to TIF housing project

The Tuscola City Council updated its fleet of vehicles Monday with the purchase of three units. Approved was a 2024 Dodge Durango police car for $46,225 from Dan Pilson Auto Center, a 2024 Ford F350 4×4 truck for $50,027.76 from Ford of Tuscola, and a 2024 Ford F-450 4×4 truck for $53,113.76 from Ford of Tuscola.

One of the trucks is for the street department and the other is for the water/sewer department. The city had tried to locate available trucks but was unsuccessful and decided to order trucks. While the delivery time is long, the city voted to lock in its price.

Read the rest of this story in the E-edition by subscribing to the County Chronicle.