Tuscola School Board- Reining in the spectators
By Dominik Stallings
The Tuscola School Board discussed the first reading of the sportsmanship spectator code of conduct. If it passes next month, visitors asked to leave a sporting event may miss out on 50 percent of the rest of the season’s school events, including concerts, plays, and even graduation.
Superintendent Gary Alexander said a spectator may be banned for up to a year. He added that the policy is similar to the recently passed Villa Grove spectator policy.
