George Wesley Coffey, 98, of Arcola, IL passed away at 4:32 PM on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main St., Arcola, IL. Pastor Paula Carmichael will officiate. Burial with Military Rites conducted by the Arcola Honor Guard will follow in the VanVoorhis Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the funeral home.

George was born on August 22, 1925 in Hindsboro, IL. He was the son of George D. and Gladys (Green) Coffey. He married Olga Vlieg on March 28, 1992 in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

He is survived by his wife, Olga of Arcola, IL, three children, John Coffey and his wife Cinthia of Phoenix, AZ, Ralph Coffey of Charleston, IL and Marilyn Holmes and her husband Ted of Mattoon, IL, two step children, Ron Vlieg and his wife Gyna of Miami, FL, and Vanessa Vlieg of the Republic of Panama, six grandchildren, Lisa, Neil, Ryan, Andrew, Amy, and TJ, and two step grandchildren, Jay and Laura.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Carlysle Coffey.

George graduated from Hindsboro High School as Valedictorian, in 1943. He was a United States Army Veteran, having served in the Army Corps of Engineers.

George retired from King Brother’s in Arcola in 1992, he had been a major stockholder in that company.

He was a member of the Arcola Presbyterian Church. George was a Life Member of the Arcola Masonic Lodge 366 AF and AM and he was also a member of the Shriners International.

George had his pilots’ licenses. He owned his own plane and flew in and out of Coles County Airport for several years. He enjoyed reading, riding motorcycles, exercising, and riding bicycles. He also loved spending time in Florida and camping.

He used to play a marble board game called “Dirty Marbles”, not only did he enjoy playing the marble game, but he made and distributed more than 500 marble board games all over the United States and Panama.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital.