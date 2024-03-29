Kimberly A. Walker, 61, of Tuscola, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at her residence.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, IL with Rev. Tony Crouch officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Kim was born on June 11, 1962 in Marion, IN, the daughter of William W. and Dorothy A. Davison Kriegbaum. She married Donald E. Walker, Jr. on October 25, 2003 in Pigeon Forge, TN. He survives.

Also surviving are her brother: Kent (Jill) Kriegbaum of Marion, IN, nephew: Kyle Kriegbaum, niece: Sarah Kriegbaum and several special friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Kim graduated from Bennett High School in Marion, IN and Ball State University in Muncie, IN. She was an accomplished pianist. Kim was a gearhead in her younger days and enjoyed turning wrenches with her father. She enjoyed tap and ballet dancing, flower gardening and arranging flowers. Kim was a very talented cook and enjoyed canning. She loved going to their cabin and fishing.

Memorials are suggested to the SAM Food Pantry.

