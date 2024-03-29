Penny L. Jaeger, 57, of Tuscola, passed away at 2:59 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2024 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2024 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola with Rev. Joe Carter officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Penny was born July 7, 1966 in Tuscola, the daughter of Leonard A. and Vickie Sue Garner Jaeger.

Survivors include her parents of Tuscola, son: Shane Jaeger of Tuscola, daughter: Nikki Jaeger of Tuscola, 2 brothers: Alan Jaeger of Rockville, IN and Ricky (Karen) Jaeger of Bethany, 2 nephews and a niece: Richard, Lexie and Witten and her grandpuppies: Keeley, Kiya and Red.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents: William and Margie Garner and paternal grandparents: Mildred and George Jaeger.

Penny graduated from Tuscola Community High School in 1985. She was a diehard Dallas Cowboys and Fighting Illini fan.

Penny liked dolphins, listening to music, cookouts, camping and going boating with her kids. She loved checking in on her grandpuppies.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Douglas County Animal Shelter, Tuscola, IL.

