Orpha Miller, 90, of Rural Arcola, IL formerly of Shipshewana, IN (district: 41-4), passed away 8:26 P.M. on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at her daughter’s home in Arcola, IL, where she had lived since 2019.

She was born on June 20, 1933, in LaGrange County, to Mahlon D. and Lizzie D. (Schrock) Hostetler. On January 29, 1953, in Shipshewana, she married Henry A. Miller, he passed away on January 12, 1994.

Surviving are her son, Richard Miller of Middlebury, IN; six daughters, Etta Miller of Goshen, IN, Vera (Ken) Mullet of Nappanee, IN, Betsy Miller of Goshen, IN, Velda Miller of Topeka, IN, Sue (Lonnie) Coblentz of Middlebury, IN, Mary (Elvin) Schrock of Arcola, IL; 21 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Lizzia Ann Lehman of Goshen, IN, Leah Fern Hostetler of Shipshewana, IN, and one brother, LaVern Hostetler of Anderson, IN.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two grandsons, Devon and David Miller; three brothers, Eldon, David, and Daniel Hostetler; and six sisters, Ida Frey, Anna Miller, Nina Hostetler, Mary Etta Eash, Mabel Mast, and Freida Raber.

Orpha was a homemaker and member of the Old Order Amish Church. Her hobbies included gardening and quilting. She also enjoyed working at the Flea Market Restaurant in Shipshewana, IN for 30 plus years.

There will be visitation from 1:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. on Monday, April 1, 2024, at the HCK West Building in Arthur, IL. There will also be visitation after 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at the Roy Schlabach residence, 7720 W. 200 N., Shipshewana, IN. Funeral services will be at 9:30 am on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the same residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Menno F. Lambright and the home ministers. Burial will be in East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana, IN. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with Local arrangements and Miller-Stewart Funeral Home is assisting in Shipshewana, IN.