ALAH Jr. High Track and Field Open 2024 Season at Shelbyville

ALAH Jr. high Knights Macy Boddy and Zoey Mendoza running in lanes four and two respectively race to the finish in the seventh grade 200 meters at the first meet of the season at Shelbyville. They would finish in third and fifth with times of 30.64 and 31.16.

Anden Berry in front and the second from left takes the baton from teammate Carson Reed in the eighth grade 4 X 2 relay at the jr. high meet at Shelbyville on March 25. These two runners were the second and third legs of the relay which was led off by Faemus Davison and anchored by Alex Olivero.

By SALLY McCARTHY

Staff Writer

After having the home opening meet canceled due to cold weather on March 18, the jr. high Knights girls and boys track and field teams got their season underway on March 25 at Shelbyville in a triangular meet with the third team being Central A & M.

The host school led all divisions in the team scoring with the Knights taking second place in each except for the eighth grade boys who are limited in numbers with only four boys on the roster.

On the girls side, scoring first place points for the seventh grade were Zoey Mendoza, high jump, 4’ 2” and Laila Sanchez with a first in the discus with a throw of 64’ 2”. The 4 X 2 relay of Kyndall Crist, Payton Tinkle, Macelyn Boddy, and Laila Sanchez took second in 2:09.55 and the 4 X 4 relay with Zoey Mendoza, Macelyn Boddy, Kyndall Crist and Gwen Herring running a 5:17.83. Third place finishes were recorded by Kyndall Crist in the 100M, 15.37 and Macelyn Boddy in the 200M at 30.64. Rounding out the scoring for the seventh grade was Kyndall Crist with a fourth place finish in the 400M in a time of 1:26.88.

Rylie Ward took first in the eighth grade 400M in 1:13.07 with Sophia Johnson finishing in second in that event with a time of 1:15.13. Other second place finishers in the eighth grade were Norma Mendoza in the 200M, 31.06; Ella Oye, 1600M, 7:22.29; the 4 X 2 relay of Norma Mendoza, Jillian Marner, Rylie Ward, Addison Dixon, 2:10.19 and the 4 X 4 relay of Sophia Johnson, Jillian Marner, Ella Oye, and Norma Mendoza, 5:17.55. Third place finishers were Norma Mendoza, 100M, 14.21; Keely Simpson, 200M, 32.05 and Ella Oye, 800M, 3:27.67. Sophia Moore closed out the Knights scoring with fourth place points in the 800m, 3:59.83 and the 1600M in 8:31.08.

Other ALAH girls’ results are listed below.

7th Grade:

100 M Hurdles: Gwen Herring 21.18

100M: Laila Sanchez 15.54; Cassie Olivero 16.45

200M: Zoey Mendoza 31.16; Cassie Olivero 35.23

1600M: Gwen Herring 7:12.15

8th Grade:

100M: Keely Simpson 14.89

200M: Addison Dixon 33.92

In the eighth grade boys division despite their limited numbers all four boys scored either as an individual or on the relay. Faemus Davison led the way with first in the 200M, 27.48, second in the 100M, 12.63 and was a part of the second place 4 X 2 relay along with Carson Reed, Anden Berry and Alex Olivero in a time of 1:53.17. Carson Reed took second in the 200M, 27.63 and third in the 100M, 12.78. Alex Olivero was third in the 200M, 28.53 and was fourth in the shot put, 36’ 11”; and discus, 94’ 2”. Anden Berry also ran the 200M in 30.38.

Numbers definitely helped on the seventh grade boys side as they scored 53 team points just behind Shelbyville’s 58 who scored 8 points in the pole vault in which neither ALAH or Central A & M had competitors.

Beau Green led the way for the seventh grade taking firsts in both the 800M, 2:34.36 and the 1600M, 5:33.54 and along with Jase Kingery, Donovan Vanausdoll, and Bentley Hutson won the 4 X 4 relay in 4:29.13. Other individual winners in the seventh grade were Donovan Vanausdoll in the discus, 108” 10” and Nolan Bartley in the high jump with a jump of 4’ 6”.

Other seventh grade boys scoring points were second place: Colton Snyder, 800M, 2:49.59 and 1600M, 5:42.63; Bentley Hutson, 400M, 1:03.16; Jase Kingery, 110M Hurdles, 18.97; Donovan Vanausdoll, shot put, 34’ 0”; Beau Green, high jump, 4’ 6”; the 4 X 1 relay of Anthony Graham, Colton Snyder, Nolan Bartley, and Greyson Yoder, 1:02.79 and the 4 X 2 relay of Donovan Vanausdoll, Jase Kingery, Abel Lat, and Bentley Hutson, 1:54.15.

Finishing the scoring for the seventh grade was Bentley Hutson’s third in the 100M, 13.16 and two fourth places by Brodie Carter in the 1600M, 6:24.91 and Dustin Snyder in the discus, 48’ 2”.

Other ALAH seventh grade results are listed below.

7th Grade:

Shot Put: Dustin Snyder 17’ 9”

High Jump: Brodie Carter 4’ 0”

Long Jump: Nolan Bartley 13’ 2.25”; Abel Lat 12’ 7.5”; Greyson Yoder 12’ 2”

110 M Hurdles: Nolan Bartley 21.26; Greyson Yoder 21.28

100M: Anthony Graham 13.81; Abel Lat 13.96; Brian Hadley 16.08

200M: Abel Lat 30.22; Anthony Graham 30.5; Brian Hadley 35.45

400M: Jase Kingery 1:09.97

800M: Brodie Carter 3:08.88

The JH Knights were to host Arcola in a dual meet on April 1 and host another dual with Villa Grove on April 9.