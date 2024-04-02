ALAH softball snaps four-game losing streak with nine doubles

By Mike Monahan

GEORGETOWN – The Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond softball team snapped a four-game losing streak in a big way last Friday. The Knights hit nine doubles and a triple in beating Georgetown Ridge-Farm, 15-6, in a contest.

On Thursday ALAH dropped a 3-2 decision to Oakwood at Fithian in eight innings and the week began with a 10-1 loss to Meridian. All contests were non-conference games.

The Knights, 3-6, were to open play in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Monday at Arcola. ALAH hosted a non-conference game against Champaign Central Tuesday and are to play at Sullivan Thursday.

ALAH 15, Georgetown Ridge-Farm 6

ALAH never trailed in the game scoring two in the first and taking a 10-1 lead with eight in the third. The Buffaloes made it 10-5 with a four-run fourth. The Knights answered with four of their own runs in the fifth for a 14-5 lead.

Layla Deel was 4-for-5 with two doubles and a RBI, while Logan Dugan was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two runs batted in. Anna Rawlings also had a three-hit day, gong 3-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in from her clean-up spot.

In the fifth with Karlaline Vanausdoll on third and Deel on second the Knights scored the four runs with two outs. Alayna Plank reached on a fielder’s choice as Vanausdoll scored. Madison Schweighart, the winning pitcher, reached on an error as Deel scored for a 12-5 lead. Dugan doubled down the left field line driving in Plank and Schweighart for the nine-run advantage.

Others hitting doubles were Condill, Plank (2) and Reece Oye.

Oakwood 3, ALAH 2,

8 innings

The Knights scored the first run of the game in the first and Oakwood tied it in the fourth on a home run.

ALAH left only four runners on through seven innings, but also hit into two double plays.

The Comets left four runners on, three in scoring position. At one point Schweighart retired eight straight batters and then seven straight.

The Knights took the lead in the eighth when with one out Mackenzie Condill doubled to left field and with two outs advanced to third on a single by Deel. Condill scored on an error.

However, Oakwood’s first two batters reached on a single and an error. A fielder’s choice tied the game and the Comets won on an error as the winning run scored.

Schweighart was the tough luck loser. She pitched seven and a third innings and allowed four hits and one only one earned run with 10 stirkeouts and two walks.

Friday’s game

ALAH 208 040 1–15-17-1

Georgetown Ridge-Farm

100 410 0–6-8-6

Winning pitcher: Madison Schweighart (2-5) 7 innings, 8 hits, 6 runs, 9 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Mackenzie Condill 2-for-5, double, 2 stolen bases, run; Karaline Vanausdoll 2 runs; Layla Deel 4-for-5, 2 dobules, 4 runs, 1 RBI; Anna Rawliings 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Alayna Plank 2-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Schweighart 1-for-3, run, RBI; London Dugan 3-for-5, 2 doubles, run, 2 RBIs; Reece Oye 1-for-5, double, run, RBI; Langsten Klay 1-for-5, triple, run, RBI;

Thursday’s game

ALAH 100 000 01–2-7-2

Oakwood 000 100 02–3-4-1

Losing pitcher: Schweighart (1-5) 7 ⅓ innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 10 strikeouts, 2 walks

ALAH: Condill 2-for-4, double, triple, 2 runs; Vanausdoll 2-for-4, RBI; Deel 1-for-4; Rawlings 1-for-2; Oye 1-for-3

March 25 game

Meridian 006 000 4–10-12-1

ALAH 000 000 1–1-6-3

Losing pitcher: Schweighart (1-4) 7 innings, 12 hits, 10 runs, 6 earned, five strikeouts, four walks.

ALAH: Rawlings 1-for-2, stolen base; Plank 1-for-3, run; Dugan 1-for-3, RBI; Maggie Benedict 1-for-3; Vanausdoll 2-for-3