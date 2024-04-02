Ana Kanemaru selected for U18 Brazil Softball team

The Mt. Zion softball team celebrated and sent off Ana Kanemaru last week before she went and competed with the U18 Brazil Softball team for a qualifying spot in the 2025 Youth Pan Am Games.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

Mt. Zion sophomore Ana Kanemaru was selected by the U18 Brazil softball team to play for them in a qualifier for the 2025 Youth Pan Am Games.

“I was really excited and also really nervous when I first found out,” Kanemaru said. “I talked to my parents and I’m really excited to go. This is all surreal and I probably never would have expected that this would be an opportunity I’d be able to have.”

Kanemaru played centerfield for the Braves as a freshman and sophomore. Last year she was the nine spot hitter and her speed and ability to get on base pushed her to the lead off spot early in this season.

“I’m very proud of her,” Head coach Greg Blakey said. “She’s worked very hard to get to this position, so we’re very proud of her and happy she has this opportunity.”

Coach Blakey said this is the first player that has been selected from Mt. Zion for this honor in program history.

“I’ve had a girl I coach on a summer team who made a Pan Am team, but she was not a Mount Zion kid, so yeah, this is pretty prestigious to play for her (Kanemaru) own country. The magnitude of this honor is huge because of the opportunities for potential she could possibly play in the Pan Am games, there’s a potential Olympic bid possibly out there for her, so you know the opportunities for her because of this are huge.”

Due to the IHSA possibly putting a punishment on Kanamaru and not approving her to play for this event due to it not being a U.S. Softball sanctioned event, Kanemaru’s season is on halt as a Brave.

“It’s pretty sad, but Coach Blakey said I could be here and he said that I can be the team manager,” Kanemaru said. I’ll still be around, it would be sad not to be able to play. And I’ll just try to keep working hard, try to remember some of Blakey’s memorable quotes to live by.”

Coach Blakey offered a similar thought and some advice for Kanemaru as she prepares for this moment.

“She won’t be able to come back and play with us, so that’s a huge, huge shoes to fill for us, but like any program, it’s kind of next person up and they have to fill those shoes as well,” Coach Blakey said. My advice for her is for her to play in the moment and just to stay in the moment.”