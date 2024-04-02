Brayden Strack Named Student of the Quarter

Pictured are Ken Wright, State Bank of Bement President and CEO, Brayden Strack and Jill Clodfelter, Student Council Sponsor.

Brayden Strack was honored as Bement High School Student of the Quarter.

Monica Hall commented, “Brayden has an excellent work ethic and is outstanding to have in Fitness and Conditioning. He carries himself throughout the school and community with respect for others while leading by example. He is a role model for his peers. Brayden participates in

Cross Country, Baseball, Track and is a member of FCCLA, LifeSavers, Spanish Club, IT Club and National Honor Society.”

Brayden is the son of John and Kim Strack.

The Student of the Quarter Award is co-sponsored by the High School Student Council and the State Bank of Bement. Its purpose is to recognize a student whose attitude and involvement serve to improve our school and community.