HAMMOND EASTER EGG HUNT

EGG HUNT. Warm temperatures, bright sunshine, and breezy conditions drew a big crowd for the annual Hammond United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt held on Saturday. Thousands of filled eggs, stuffed animals, and other assorted prizes covered the outfield at the Phil Baer Field. Happy winners of the prize baskets pictured with the Queens included Oliver Phillips with mom Elizabeth (0-3 age group), Little Miss A.L.A.H. Reese Wierman, Miss A.L.A.H. Chloe Sadowski, Myla Davies (4-8 year group), Jr. Miss A.L.A.H. Layla Beck, and Aubree Cox (9-year and up group).