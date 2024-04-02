Maddie Akers named Mt. Zion High School April Senior of the Month

Maddie Akers

Justin Johnson, Principal of Mt. Zion High School, is pleased to announce Maddie Akers as the Mt. Zion High School April Senior of the Month.

Her activities during high school include: Marching Band, Pep Band, FCCLA, Medics, Key Club, National Honor Society Technology Director, Drama Club, FCS, Cross Country, Prom Committee, Environmental Club, Speech Team and FFA.

Maddie’s Honors during High School include: Sum Cum Laude, Athlete of the Month, Multiple FCCLA State Placings, Eastern Illinois University Presidential Scholar, and National Honor Society.

After graduation, Maddie plans on attending Eastern Illinois University to study History Education.

Maddie is the child of Ann Taylor and Brian Akers.

Congratulations Maddie!