MTZ baseball starts season 4-3

Mt. Zion Baseball Seniors Tyler Zuber, Chase Fink, Drew Hittmeier and Brendan Doyle ahead of their senior night.

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion baseball team has started its season 4-3 and last week picked up wins against Sullivan Centennial and lost a doubleheader to Effingham.

In the first game against Effingham, Tyler Zuber issued six walks and the Hearts capitalized in the bottom of the first scoring six runs.

By the top of the fifth the Braves were down 10-1. Connor Fox was walked and Sam Driscoll got a one out RBI double. Drew Hittmeier followed with an RBI single to cut the Hearts lead to 10-3

The Braves cut the lead to 10-6 in the top of the fifth behind a walk by Fox, a double by Aiden Weaver and a single by Driscoll. The Braves fell in the first one 11-6.

In the second game, the Braves found themselves down 2-0 after four innings of play. At the top of the fifth Driscoll was walked and then with two outs Jackson Beiler for a single and then Evan Hamrick batted in the RBI. The Braves tied the game at 2-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hearts pounced on the Braves pitching change, scoring four runs and winning the game 6-2.

We didn’t swing it very well, and we didn’t defend very well. We ran the bases well, but we just didn’t do the other three parts well,” Head Coach JD Arnold said. There’s some things that we did well, but I don’t think we’re going to dwell on the things we did well. I think we’re going to dwell on things we didn’t do well, and we’re going to improve them. We’ve got to throw more strikes. We’ve got to move the baseball. We’ve got to have better approaches at the plate.”

The Braves fall to 4-3 overall and 0-2 in Apollo conference play. This week the Braves will face MacArthur, Shelbyville and a doubleheader against Taylorville.