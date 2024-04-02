MTZ boys track and field wants to continue the culture

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

In the third year as Boys and Track Head Coach, Joe Fritzche has led the team to two straight sectional championships and a 2nd place finish as a team and sixth at the IHSA 2A Track and Field State Championships. The goal is very similar once again this year.

“For me it’s just to continue to build a solid program,” Coach Fritzche said. “We are starting to see the fruit of the success that this team has had and I give all the credit to our guys on the team, they’re drawing the people in and this year we have the most on our roster ever, which is 65 which is really exciting. It is exciting that so many people are interested in track and, and coming out for the program. We have a big class of freshmen that came in, which is really gonna help for the future of our program and that’s really what I’ve been trying to improve.

Coach Fritzche continued, “if you can build a good culture and program, I have the belief just from that if you, if you could do that, they’ll come, the guys will come, you’ll get a good team, you’ll get those diamonds in the rough that nobody knows about that are gonna just come out and have incredible performances. But the other thing we’re just trying to improve is, I’m just so thankful to have the coaching staff that I do this year. That’s something we’ve been lacking, now we have myself, we have Dickie Trump coming out every day of the week and he’s just on a volunteer basis and he’s been excellent. He comes in with a track knowledge, his family’s been involved in track for many years, so he comes with an expansive knowledge of just always willing to do anything that I need him to. I got Dalton Collins who ran for Millikin, so it’s good to have that kind of collegiate experience on the team. Coach Harbeck is still coming out every day and helping out and specializing in certain areas. And I was able to convince Coach Patrick to come back for a couple days a week.

Is he, oh, is he actually back on the staff and he’s coming a couple days a week and working to deal with our throwers, which is great, you know, because they have somebody too. And so it’s just nice to have that many sets of hands in our program to help out and, and they’ve all been great with the guys. The guys love them and I’m just super excited for what that does for our program. It gives the ability to have more specialized portions of our practices.“

Coach Fritzche expects his core four of seniors, Bryson Richardson, Bryndon Wallace, Julian Baker and Cade Seeley, junior Brayden Trimble, junior Jude Toft and senior James Anderson to have big impacts on his team this season.

“Well, it’s been a really good year. I’m very glad to be where I’m at with this team and be able to coach,@ Richardson said. “Well, not coaching them, but being able to help them in the ways I can and forward where we’re at right now and only help this team, it’s a great opportunity. I’m definitely blessed to have it. I’m blessed to coach this team in the ways I can.”

Richardsons team goal is to get as high as they can get at state and get as many people there as they can. And wants to be at 21 seconds by state in the 100 meter dash.

“I want to be somebody that people can look to as a worker,” Richardson said. “I want to be remembered for the work that I put in for this sport and how far I came up with it.”

Wallace has taken on his leadership role of focusing on helping the jumping team develop as well as they can since they have points in other events.

“At meets I’ve started to be definitely more active with other events too you know being there throughout the whole meet which I’ve never left during a meet before but being there for the whole event,” Wallace said.

Wallace’s team goal on the sprinting side is win and handoffs will be crucial. On the jumping side of it I want both my triple jump and long jump to medal state and then long jump obviously just plays better than I did last year. Wallace wants to be remembered as someone who wasn’t too serious but was serious and had fun with every event.

Baker has taken his leadership role to be a role model for the team. Baker’s team goal is to help make the distance side shine and individually wants to break records.

“I just want, especially at the end of the season, to be able to have my best performances and really show people putting the work in this way. You’ve got to have it. If you look at my freshman year to now, you can obviously see the improvements. So I want the other people to be able to see that. They can do it too, if I could do it starting at that point.”

Seeley has taken on his leadership role as being the example and pushing himself harder than others.

“I feel like having the role of being a captain is just, obviously you’re probably one of the better athletes in your event,” Seeley said. “So I think it really just pushes you more to work harder and make sure the underclassmen and just even other teammates, no matter if they’re great, are working hard and staying on what they’re supposed to be working on.”

SeeIey’s team goal is to place at state again and individually wants to qualify in state in high jump.

“I just want them to think that I gave them my all and I showed up to practice, did what I needed to do, and just feel accomplished about high school track,” Seeley said.

Coach Fritzche expected his upperclassman to lead by example and tell them that they are repeating the school whether on the track team or whatever team they are.

“I could care less about the results from the meets,” Coach Fritzche said. “I care more about the character that these guys have and, and, and the way that they’re treating their teammates as well as they’re treating other teams at meets and that’s something I want this team to embrace is that that culture, that team culture of bonding and coming closer together, but also being kind to everyone around them on the team. We’re all teammates. We don’t have to be best friends, but they have to at least be able to work well with each other. And the more they grow together, the tighter they become as a team, the better you see those performances coming. If you have a good culture, you have a good team, right now they’re out here playing Frisbee and they’re having a great time. everybody’s involved and, and growing together as a team in ways that other track teams might not do something like that. You don’t play Frisbee on a random day to build that comradery and that and that sportsmanship. But that’s what I expect from our team.”

Coach Fritzche’s season expectations are to be as successful as they can be.

“These other teams in the Apollo are starting to build really well,” Coach Fritzche said. “It’s been awesome to see how well these other teams have been performing in our Apollo conference that have been coming to our meets. Mahomet is gonna be really strong this year. They’ve got some great athletes and and we love the competition where we’re ready for it. And that’s what they’re working for. These guys know not everything is handed to them. It’s not not every year. We are not going to ne sectional champions every year. We’re not going to be Apollo champions, but how do we handle that adversity and how do we handle knowing that we’ve been at the top and we wanna maintain being at the top. I think that’s been a driving force for our guys this year. The sky’s the limit for this team. We just have to continue to put it together and continue to come here to practice every day and work hard. And that’s what we expect. And hopefully good things will come from that.”

Coach Fritzche’s overall message to readers and the community is to come out and support this team.

“It was amazing seeing the outpouring of support for the basketball team, the outpouring of support that the football team gets, in track. And it’s to nobody’s offense, but track is not a well attended event in the community,” Coach Fritzche said. “And I Would just encourage anybody who’s reading this, you know, that if they’ve never come out and watch a track meet before, if they wanna be entertained, they need to come out to watch one of the boys or girls track meet this year and I guarantee you they will find something that’s exciting.

And if you’ve never watched a four by four race, we just had the most exciting four by four finish at the indoor Apollo where we were in second place and finished in first right at the very end. And I mean, just to get the excitement from that and the adrenaline that guys get, I mean, it’s a very exciting sport. And if, you know, come out and watch these good kids who have been training hard, you know, from the beginning of January track is such a long We’re working from January to May and that kids are putting in work all second semester in the school year and I hope they get recognized for that.”