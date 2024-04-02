MTZ girls soccer goes 1-2 last week

By BLAKE FAITH

Staff Writer

The Mt. Zion girls soccer team went 1-2 last week picking up wins against Pana and losing against Monticello and Chatham Glenwood.

Against Pana, in the 11th minute, the Braves opened up the scoring. Kendall Allen found Maddie Kendall, who wound up and netted the shot in the top-shelf to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later, the Braves increased their lead. McKenzie Krieger found Allen. Allen found space and took a shot that went off the hands of Mya Frost and into the back of the net to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.

Allen then five minutes later, got the bad punt, and found Krieger who netted the goal into the low left corner of the net to increase the lead to 3-0.

Krieger scored twice more off two corner kick assists. The first one came from Paityn Koester and the other from Sunday Howerton that increased the Braves lead to 5-0 before the half.

A Brooke Boston penalty kick goal and a Gracie Larrison breakaway goal gave the Braves a 7-0 win.

“We’re happy to bounce back today with a good solid win,” Head coach Jonathan Moore said. “And when we find corners and make a keeper work, we’re going to find the net. And the more chances we get to do that, the better we’ll get at it. “

The Braves improved to 5-4 overall. This week the Braves will face Mahomet-Seymour, Taylorville and Warrensburg-Latham.

“We just talked about going to Chatham and competing, not only competing in the score in the game, but competing on every possession, competing on the 50 -50s and things like that. And hopefully that translates over to Mahomet and starting Apollo,” Coach Moore said.