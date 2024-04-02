MTZ girls track looks to make history

By BLAKE FAITH

The Mt. Zion girls track team after finishing fifth place in cross country at state in the fall and finishing ninth last year in the track championship are gunning once again for a successful spring.

“We’ve had a very, very good spring here so far. I’ll call it spring,” Head Coach Kelly Fox said. “It’s not official spring yet, but as long as I can remember, we have been indoors practicing a lot more than what we have this season. We’ve only had to stay indoors a handful of times. We try to come out as often as possible. But nice fresh air and everything. I think it’s good for the kids. It’s good on the legs.”

Coach Fox said that the focus area of improvement was speed in the offseason, indoor season and practices.

“We are trying to make some changes and trying to find some girls that feel like they’re sprinters or feel like they’re 400 runners to kind of make that jump into the 800 roll,” Coach Fox said. “I have some good individuals and it will just be interesting to see how we play with that four by eight because we have some girls that I think you qualify, you know, in the two mile, the half a mile, the 1600 and so if we had more numbers like we’ve had in the past on that side, it would be easy, but I’m going to have to have some girls make some transitions.”

Coach Fox is impacting big impacts from freshman Kendall Smith, Josie Morrelli and Addison Flannery. Smith is so far running hurdles for the Braves, Morrelli will be running the 400 when not being shared with club soccer and Flannery in the pole vaulting after being a state champion in middle school last year.

For sophomores Ava Andersonis expected to be on shot put and at the top of the Apollo. For juniors, Jinna Hiser, Hallie Traxler, Brooklyn Kondritz and Alexa Weter will be expected to have huge impacts.

Then the seniors who have been dubbed “The Rat Pack” by Coach Fox are going to be led by Brooke Doyle, Hillary Owens, Ella Fritzche, Renee Ballard and Camille Mavis.

“I have the best people around,” Coach Fox said. “Coach Behrends and I say this all the time, we love what we do because we love working with these girls. These girls, Jeff Shumate does an amazing job getting ‘em ready. And so when they get to this level and they decide to go out for track and field, they have goals in mind that that’s already been taught and set before them. They are good students, they do other things for the community outside of the classroom and you know, off the track they volunteer, they do all of those things.

So, I expect a lot from them.And so far they’ve proven that they’re up to, you know, meeting those expectations. We’ve had a great indoor season, so I’m excited. Just gotta keep them healthy for the outdoor season.”

Owens has been eagerly waiting for her leadership role.

“Honestly, I’ve been looking forward to having this leadership since like freshman year. I’ve seen a bunch of people grow up into that spot and like as a freshman seeing leaders lead the whole team like you get that shaping as you grow up into being a leader,” Owens said. So, I honestly enjoy being able to lead stretches and telling people what the expectations are.”

Mavis real goal is to get the 4×400 record and placing even better at state after last year’s downfall of events and having the baton knocked out her hands.

“I honestly just hope that I don’t want to be the senior that no one likes and I’m just a terrible leader,” Owens said. “I feel like I don’t use that power too much but just being able to be on this great team I couldn’t think of being on any other team. Ihink just placing in state and just as many events as possible is like an ultimate goal for anyone on this track team. I think it’s very possible for anyone to do that.”

Fritzche said that her leadership style has been showing up and leading by example.

“Even if there are optional practices, you still need to be there to better yourself and the rest of the team.”

Fritzche’s team goal is to hopefully bring more runners to state this year and a complete place higher than we had last year. And then individually, she would love to qualify again from 3200, make it in the main heat for that this year and just improve my time. Fritzche wants to be remembered as a good teammate, hard worker and hopes to stay in contact with her coach.

Doyle’s leadership role has been to put in a lot of work and motivate each other. Doyle’s team goal is to make it to state and individual goal is to qualify individually for state. Doyle wants to be remembered as someone that helped motivate her teammates.

Ballard has taken on her role of leadership as getting the workout cards from Coach Fox and leading stretching before and after long runs and then helping freshmen navigate their first meets and stuff, knowing when to warm up. Ballard’s team goal is to place as high as they can at state and individually wants to qualify for state.

“I want to be seen as a good teammate and a good leader, but a good runner as well,” Ballard said. So I’m hoping to leave some fast times and a good legacy of leadership.”

Mavis has taken on her role of leadership to work really hard and lead by example. Mavis’ team goal is to make it to state and individually wants her senior 4×800 group to qualify for state.

Coach Fox said that the goal for her team is to figure out how many girls her team can take to state and try to place again in the top-10.

“It’s always nice to walk away with some hardware and, and some of its, it’s nice because, we’ve made it in relays and there was a long time, we had a long stretch where we didn’t have a relay that ever had made it,” Coach Fox said.And so when you have a relay and you’ve got other girls depending on you, that’s, that’s a lot of fun. But we have some individuals that are working to get, you know, make a name for themselves too.

Coach Fox continued, “And so some of them may make that decision this year as seniors to do that. But you know, as seniors I try to give them the grace to figure out what they want out of the season and, and if it’s not a state medal and if it’s more just, you know, just trying to see how much, how far they can push themselves and how much better they can improve their time. But we’ve got, we were talking about this, there’s the times have improved, especially in central Illinois and there’s a lot of talent. You’re gonna see a lot of girls from our area go at a high level.”

Coach Fox’s overall message to readers and the community is that her team is full of great individuals and are hard working.

“They don’t get all the fanfare as far as that goes, but they personally have that internal drive and that’s what makes a good athlete when they have that internal drive and can do that,” Coach Fox said. “They are the people in the community who are going to be hearing a lot about these girls over the course of the year and, and what they do in the events they run in. But just that it’s more than track and more than running. They’re just, they’re great girls. They’re great, they’re great people, individuals.”