Richard Barrow

Richard William Barrow, 84, of Newman, IL passed away on Saturday March 30th at 11:12 p.m. peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones. Richard was born August 21st, 1939, in Newman, IL to the late William E and Jeanette Barrow-Songer. He served in the US Army as a Military Police. He was a member of the American Legion Post #2910.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Leona L (Higgins) Barrow of Newman, IL, and his son and daughter-in-law, William J and Tonya Barrow of Newman, IL. He also left behind three loving Grandchildren and one step Granddaughter: Matthew Ryan (Taylor) Barrow and Great Grandson Rhett William Barrow, Emily Marie (Jackson Russell) Barry, Madison Taylor Barrow (Caleb Ard) and Faythe Linder. He is also survived by his brother Jon Barrow of Florida. Also left behind daughters Kimberly, Kathy, Angie, Kellie Jo, Victoria, and son, Brett. Also, several grandchildren and great grandchildren and a future great granddaughter. Furthermore, many extended family members and friends will grieve the loss, while remembering to celebrate his life.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and many great friends Ray, Ronny, Rod, Tom, and Jim. He was also proceeded in death by his loving companion Josie.

Richard was a truck driver his whole life when retiring at the age of 62 and then proceeded to work for Jeff Weiber for 18 years. He had a passion for street rods, and you could find him at car shows specifically the Frog Follies. He also enjoyed his motorcycles and building his street rods. He spent most of his adult life in his garage. He loved hunting, fishing, and camping. He had a deep love for animals specifically his cat Millie. He spent most of his summers sitting on the front porch waving at passerby’s. Dick didn’t know a stranger and loved talking to anyone. He had a passion for old time rock and roll.

Visitation is Saturday, April 6, 2024, from 2-5pm at the Newman United Methodist Church and services to be followed after. Dinner will be after the services. We do request no formal attire please wear novelty, car show, or Harley Davidson shirts.

Richard had a strong love for all animals and always said that he even loved them more than humans. That being said donations can be made to the Douglas Humane Society.