Stirrett drives in 8 against Tuscola for ALAH baseball

ALAH junior Maddix Stirrett delivers the first pitch of the Knights home baseball game against the Windsor Stew-Stras Hatchets on Friday, March 29. Maddix pitched the first three innings of the contest and gave up 3 hits, 1 run, had 4 walks, and 2 strikeouts. Unfortunately the Knights offense that has been on a tear lately could only manage 1 run in the 5-1 defeat. The loss broke the Knights five game win streak. They are currently 5-3 overall and 1-0 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. ALAH hits the road next week with games at Tri-County, April 1, Mt. Pulaski, April 2, and Blue Ridge, April 5.

By Mike Monahan

ARTHUR– Maddix Stirrett was had quite the game last Thursday as he was perfect in five at-bats with three doubles and eight runs batted in Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond’s baseball team cruises past Tuscola 17-2 in a game called after five innings due to the 10-rule.

However, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg snapped the Knights five-game winning streak with a 5-1 triumph last Friday. The week began with a 12-0 blanking of Cumberland in the first Lincoln Prairie Conference game of the season.

ALAH, 5-3, was to play in the Lincoln Prairie Conference Monday at Kansas against Tri-County. Tuesday they were at Mt. Pulaski April 2 in a non-conference game; and are at Blue Ridge Friday in a LPC contest.

WSS 5, ALAH 1

ALAH was tied with WSS at one after four innings when the Hatchets scored three runs in the fifth with two outs. Calahan Binion started the Knights fifth with a double, but was left there as WSS recorded a strikeout, a pop-out and a strikeout.

The Knights didn’t have a runner in scoring position after that.

Binion had half of the four hits for Arhur.

ALAH 17, Tuscola 2

The Knights scored five runs in the opening inning and scored at least two runs in every inning. Tuscola scored its two runs in the home half of the first at Erwin Park.

ALAH led 7-2 after two winnings when the Knights broke the game open with five runs in the third.

Marcus Otto and Calahan Binion singled, Landon Franklin reached on a bunt and Will Hilligoss doubled to center, scoring Otto and Binion scored. With one out Stirrett doubled to left plating Franklin and Hilligoss before Logan Butcher singled to left center scoring the final run of the inning for a 12-2 cushion.

Hilligoss was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Connor Nettles was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for ALAH.

ALAH 12, Cumberland 0

Otto picked up the five innings win as he allowed just three hits and no runs with eight strikeouts and three walks. He pitched 83 pitches, 52 for strikes.

Stirrett was perfect in three at-bats with two doubles and three RBIs, while Otto helped his own cause by going 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

Friday’s game

WSS 001 030 1–5-9-0

ALAH 100 000 0–1-4-1

Losing pitcher: Maxton Boddy 4 innings, 6 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks. Starter: Maddix Stirrett 3 innings, 3 hits, 1 run, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks

ALAH: Will Hilliogoss run, Connor Nettles 1-for-2 stolen base, Hunter Grant 1-for-3; Calahan Binion 2-for-2, double;

Thursday’s game

ALAH 525 32–17-20-1

Tuscola 200 00–2-6-1

Winning pitcher: Connor Nettles 3 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 2 strikeouts, 1 walk; relief: Kendall Schrock 2 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 0 strikeouts, 0 walks

ALAH: Hilligoss 4-for-4, 2 doubles, 3 stolen bases, 5 runs, 2 RBIs; Nettles 2-for-3, 2 doubles, stolen base, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Stirrett 5-for-5, 3 doubles, 5 runs, 8 RBIs; Lucas Butcher 1-for-2, run, RBI; Grant 2-for-5, stolen base; Boddy 1-for-3; Marcus Otto 1-for-3, run, RBI; Binion 2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Landon Franklin 2-for-3, run, RBI; Kendall Schrock run

March 25 game

Cumberland 000 00–0-3-3

ALAH 362 1x–12-8-0

Winning pitcher: Otto (1-1) 5 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 8 strikeouts, 3 walks

ALAH: Hilligoss 2-for-3, double, 2 stolen bases, 3 runs; Nettles 1-for-2, 5 stolen bases, 4 runs, RBI; Stirrett 3-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Butcher RBI; Grant 1-for-1, double, stolen base, run, RBI; Boddy run, RBI; Otto 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Binion run; Jayce Parsons stolen base